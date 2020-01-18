e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Jan 19, 2020
Home / Mumbai News / Hoping against hope for Love Aaj Kal

Hoping against hope for Love Aaj Kal

mumbai Updated: Jan 18, 2020 22:56 IST
Deepanjana Pal
Deepanjana Pal
Hindustan Times
Director Imtiaz Ali is set to release a remake of his own film, Love Aaj Kal.
Director Imtiaz Ali is set to release a remake of his own film, Love Aaj Kal.(HT Photo)
         

There’s a painting in Mahesh Baliga’s show titled It’s A Normal Day, currently on display at Project 88, that shows the artist sitting with brushes laid out next to him and a largely-blank canvas perched on a desk before him. On the wall, the space for a window shows the colour bars that used to appear on televisions waiting for a signal. The painting is called ‘Trying to be Nainsukh’ – a reference to the 18th-century artist who was one of the greats of the miniature style. Judging from the canvas in Baliga’s painting, he’s not getting very far.

See ‘Trying to be Nainsukh’ on its own, and the neatly-executed painting is an amusing little work, full of self-deprecatory humour. See it as part of the series of images in It’s A Normal Day and the tone of the painting changes. Outside the artist’s ordered world is the chaos of burning tyres, dying animals, military tanks in residential neighbourhoods, and blood-red landscapes that flocks of bright green parrots seek to flee. Inside, is the artist, brush in hand. Between the reality outside and the emptiness inside are the colour bars, which in TVs are a test to calibrate the colours being received by incoming signals before transmission. How much reality will they allow into the room and what form will it take on the canvas?

The quiet sadness of Baliga’s paintings may well fill your heart even while breaking it. That’s what it did to me, which is why I blame Baliga for the fact that I clicked on the trailer for director Imtiaz Ali’s new film, which held out the prospect of being a Bollywood love story. Especially in the present, we could all do with a little escapism to recharge our batteries.

Love Aaj Kal is a remake of Love Aaj Kal (if you’re reading this while hungover, I apologise. No, you haven’t read that wrong). The 2009 version starred Saif Ali Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Giselli Monteiro and was eminently forgettable, but for Kapoor’s enduring ability to light up the screen and Khan’s terrible Punjabi accent.

In 2019, Ali’s remake of Love Aaj Kal has Sara Ali Khan and – possibly because Padukone and Ranveer Singh are so far childless – Kartik Aryan in the lead roles. Unless those who made the trailer were instructed to pick the actors’ worst scenes in order to lower audience expectations, what we know for certain about the new film, which will have a Valentine’s Day release, is that it will be cringe-worthy. Some have remarked that there appear to be shades of Tamaasha (another Ali film) in this Love Aaj Kal. Others have focused their attention on making memes from the scenes in the trailer.

More disappointing than the acting and dialogues in Love Aaj Kal’s trailer is how it doesn’t make you curious about the lovers in the film. Commercial Indian cinema has an illustrious legacy of movie romance. Love stories have been sub-plots if not the through-line of most films and as a result, we’re almost programmed to feel for the lovestruck. Yet, no matter how much the hero and heroines of Love Aaj Kal mash their faces against each other, there’s little chemistry to be felt. You don’t long for these couples to come together. For an escapist romance, that’s more of an epic fail than the fact that Ali has decided to rehash his own film.

No one expects originality in romances. Not only is this genre allowed to be formulaic, but we also revel in the predictability of devices like black and white characters, and happily-ever-afters because they offer refuge from the real world with its sadness and blurred lines. Those elements are like the colour bars in Baliga’s ‘Trying to be Nainsukh’ in that they help calibrate reality into digestible, fantastical clichés that nevertheless reveal facets of how we think and what we desire. Who knows? Maybe this time around, Ali will not write disappointing women characters who are punished by the universe for being feisty (or worse, fall in love with their kidnappers like in Highway). Perhaps Aryan will be able to pull off not only clothes but also some acting. Maybe there’s more to Sara’s character than her meme-worthiness (which has already been established). After all, hoping against hope is a key feature of the romance genre.

tags
top news
2 Delhi men convicted in ‘Gudiya’ gang-rape case
2 Delhi men convicted in ‘Gudiya’ gang-rape case
Old warhorses, new faces in Cong first candidate list
Old warhorses, new faces in Cong first candidate list
DMK-Congress rift blows over after TNCC prez Alagiri calls on Stalin
DMK-Congress rift blows over after TNCC prez Alagiri calls on Stalin
Dhoni will play for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021, confirms N Srinivasan
Dhoni will play for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021, confirms N Srinivasan
Voice calls, SMS to be restored on prepaid mobiles across Jammu and Kashmir
Voice calls, SMS to be restored on prepaid mobiles across Jammu and Kashmir
Why Kohli and Co start as favourites in series decider against Australia
Why Kohli and Co start as favourites in series decider against Australia
‘How dare she?’: Delhi gang rape victim’s mother on Indira Jaising’s pardon urge
‘How dare she?’: Delhi gang rape victim’s mother on Indira Jaising’s pardon urge
Amit Shah challenges Rahul Gandhi over CAA: ‘Pralhad Joshi ready for debate’
Amit Shah challenges Rahul Gandhi over CAA: ‘Pralhad Joshi ready for debate’
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeUnion budgetiPhonesLove Aaj Kal trailerGSAT-30Jeff BezosDec 16 gang rapeJaved Akhtar Birthday

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News