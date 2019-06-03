Hospitals see increase in patients with cramps, fever in Delhi

With the maximum temperature touching 46°C in Delhi and the India Meteorological Department sounding the red alert, hospitals across the city have seen an increase in patients coming with heat-related rashes, cramps, exhaustion and sometimes heatstroke.

“We see around 300 patients in the medicine out-patient clinics every day at Safdarjung, now 25 to 30 of these 300 patients are coming in with heat related illnesses. Most of them come in with fever, cramps, and vomiting and can be treated at the clinic. But, some of them require hospitalisation to recuperate,” said Dr BK Tripathi, head of the department of medicine at Safdarjung hospital.

Even private hospitals have seen a spurt in cases.

“There has been an increase of about 10 to 15% in the number of heat-related illnesses in my clinic this week. Most people who come to the private hospitals usually work in air conditioned offices, hence we get fewer cases of heat-related illnesses. Also, the acute cases are usually taken to government hospitals. So, if we are seeing an increase, means the numbers are higher,” said Dr Rommel Tickoo, senior consultant of internal medicine at Max Superspeciality hospital, Saket.

“People should avoid stepping out in the sun, especially during the peak hours between 12 and 3 o clock in the afternoon. In case they have to, they should wear loose fitting cotton clothes and cover their head or carry an umbrella,” said Dr RK Singhal, director of department of internal medicine at BL Kapur hospital.

