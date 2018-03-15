How thief stole teen’s phone, dragged her on Mumbai local

An 18-year-old girl, who was travelling in a local train, was robbed off her mobile phone worth Rs38,000 as the accused dragged her till the footboard before assaulting her and snatching her phone away, within 20 seconds.

The victim, Miloni Parekh, a fashion designing student, was travelling from Kandivli to Grant Road with her mother at 10.30pm on Saturday when the incident took place. Parekh said everything happened in a flash, within 20 seconds – the time for which train stops at a station. According to Parekh, she and her mother were seated inside the second class ladies compartment with their backs facing the door.

“I was seated on the third seat of the bench with my phone in my hands,” she said. “As the train reached Santacruz, a man jumped inside the train and within the blink of an eye, pulled my phone from my hands. I tried to hold on to it but the young robber, who was wearing a white t-shirt, pulled at my mobile phone and dragged me till the footboard of the opposite door. I did not want to fall out and had to release the phone when he hit me on the back of my hand,” said Parekh.

In the meantime, Parekh’s mother, Parul pulled the chain. “The robber jumped onto the track as the train began moving. There were about 12 other women in the compartment who shouted but did not come to my help. There was no constable in the train,” said Parekh.

The women got off at Bandra and approached the Government Railway Police (GRP). “We filed an FIR against the unidentified thief who fled with my One-plus phone costing Rs38,000. It was traumatising,” said Parekh. Sunilkumar Jadhav, senior inspector, Bandra GRP, said Parekh, in her statement said the accused snatched her phone from behind. “We have registered a case of theft and assault used to commit theft under sections 379 and 356 of the IPC. We are trying to identify the robber,” he said. Purshottam Karad, deputy commissioner of police, GRP Western Railway, said that part of the compartment was not captured in CCTVs. “We are going through other recordings to identify him based Parekh’s description,” said Karad.