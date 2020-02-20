HSC exams: Finding writers a real test for some

mumbai

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 00:32 IST

When most Class 12 students were busy on Sunday evening with their last-minute revision for the first HSC paper the next day, Naved Shaikh from Boisar was still not sure if he could write the paper.

A student of Arts, Shaikh is a visually impaired and struggled to get a writer until the very last minute.

Despite looking for a writer for the last two weeks, his brother Suhail was unable to find anyone. On the very first day of exams on Tuesday, the two went to the exam centre and started requesting anyone they would find near the college to volunteer at least for a day. “I had no option left but to approach random people because not getting a writer would mean that my brother would have to lose out on an entire year,” said Suhail.

Several visually impaired students who are writing their Class 12 board exams this year are struggling to get writers. With colleges refusing to take any responsibility, they are left to look for a writer on their own. “We get at least five-six requests in a day and it is a big number especially for Class 12 considering Class 11 students are difficult to find for the exam. Even when we find someone, the student cannot volunteer for all the exam days and we have to then look for a last-minute replacement,” said Ummehaani Bagasrawala who runs a forum, Pearls of Vision, to help such students get writers.