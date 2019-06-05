HSC results: Parents want board to make marking scheme public

After several students from science stream of higher secondary certificate (HSC) complained about low scores, their parents have now requested the board to make marking scheme for the papers public.

“Most students we know have scored less than expected, especially in physics and chemistry. If we get to know the marking scheme, it will be clear where our children have lost marks,” said Shirish Shinde, a parent from Airoli.

Parents have put in requests for photocopies of answer sheets, but this they said will not give them a clear idea about the marking scheme. “We will only get to know what marks have been given, but won’t know the rationale behind it. If model answers or marking scheme is made public, it would be better,” said another parent.

Officials at the board said the marking scheme can’t be made public. “The board doesn’t have any such policy of revealing the marking scheme to students.”

This year, the education department had changed the paper pattern for science in order to help students prepare for competitive exams such as JEE and NEET. Unlike the past few years, students had to attempt all questions in papers, with no options given for any questions. “The pattern seems to have brought down scores majorly” said Anita Mane, a city-based tutor.

Meanwhile, the divisional board has deployed 30 additional staff members to speed up the process of revaluation. “We have got close to 8,000 applications for revaluation and photocopies. Efforts are on to ensure students get their results as early as possible,” said Sharad Khandagale , secretary, Mumbai divisional board.

First Published: Jun 05, 2019