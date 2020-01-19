HSNC varsity to open doors for students from June

mumbai

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 00:16 IST

The Hyderabad Sind National Collegiate University (HSNCU), the second cluster university in Mumbai, will admit its first batch of students from June, announced the university’s board on Saturday. The university will be set up over the next three years under the leadership of HR College of Commerce and Economics at Churchgate.

HSNCU will focus on skill development and offer 20% of its curriculum online, according to Niranjan Hiranandani, provost of the university. “We will be the first in the country to offer skill-based courses at the university level. These skill-based courses will groom students to become masters in their respective fields,” said Hiranandani, a trustee of the HSNC board. The educational trust, which celebrated its 70-year-anniversary on Saturday, revealed its vision for the new cluster university.

HSNCU is the second cluster university after Dr Homi Bhabha State University (HBSU) comprising Institute of Science, Sydenham College, Elphinstone College and Secondary Training College — all based on south Mumbai. To follow the structure of a university, HR College has been designated the lead college. KC College in Churchgate and Bombay Teachers Training College, Colaba, will be constituent colleges. The university will be headquartered at the DM Harish building in Worli.

Existing students of the three colleges will continue to be a part of the University of Mumbai. However, students admitted in the upcoming academic year will come directly under the new cluster university, said Hiranandani. “Students will have the liberty to choose credit-based courses that are not necessarily part of their stream,” Hirandnani said.