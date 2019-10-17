I will speed up transport projects in Thane: Kelkar

mumbai

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Sanjay Kelkar’s manifesto is nothing more than a compilation of all ongoing and planned civic and state projects.

Kelkar has promised to boost major projects such as Metro work at Thane and Bhiwandi, water transport, coastal road and redevelopment of the city.

The BJP is the first party in the Thane Municipal Corporation limit to release its manifesto. Kelkar is contesting Assembly elections from Thane city constituency and is a sitting MLA.

He said, “My manifesto focuses on development and fast-paced progress of the city. Transport is one of the main issues. I plan to ensure that transport-related projects such as Metro 4 and 5, coastal road, water transport, new Thane station and parking plazas in the city will ease congestion. Health and education is also the focus as I will ensure my constituency has quality and affordable educational and health facilities.”

Kelkar has also promised redevelopment of old structures in Thane and zero-garbage generation in the city. Thane has many old and heritage structures, temples, forts, Yeoor forest and a vast coastline. Kelkar has promised to start Thane darshan buses. The manifesto also promises redevelopment of the old government offices and ST depot in the old Thane city to make parking lots.

Mahesh Koli, 47, a Thane resident, said, “There is not much to look forward in the manifesto. We are hearing about the new Thane station for more than 20 years. The Metro work has led to major congestion in the city. There is also no definite plan to deal with the bad condition of roads and traffic management.”

