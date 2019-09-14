ICSE, CBSE syllabus in 2 Mumbai civic schools?

mumbai

To bring civic-run schools at par with those run by the central boards and encourage students to enrol themselves in these schools, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has proposed to get Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) affiliation for two of its schools, on a pilot basis. The proposal, which was conceived by Sainath Durge, member of BMC’s education committee, was put up in the meeting of the BMC education committee on Friday morning.

“Currently, people look at civic schools as those meant only for the poor and the marginalised sections of the society, even as some of the civic schools are providing the best quality education. CBSE and ICSE are well-established boards and at a time when most leading schools are adopting a central curriculum, civic schools can also do the same to change with time,” said Durge.

These schools will be administered by the civic body itself. “We are planning to have two sections in the same school — one that would not charge fees and another which would charge standard fees so that the latter helps the former and the cycle runs smoothly,” he added.

Anjali Naik, chairperson of BMC’s education committee, said that all members were positive about the proposal. “We will now send it [the proposal] to the municipal commissioner for approval. If it gets an approval, the details can be discussed.”

Enrolment in BMC schools has gone down by over 50% in the last decade, revealed data shared by Praja Foundation. Only 30,075 students enrolled in Class 1 in 2017-18 as opposed to 63,392 students in the same class in 2008. Students in civic schools went down to 3.11 lakh in 2017-18 from 4.04 lakh in 2008.

Last year, 25 BMC schools were set to become a part of the Maharashtra International Education Board, which is the state’s newly-launched international board. However, with the education department asking the BMC to pay for affiliation and teacher training costs, the plan was scrapped as the committee said it made no sense to invest in a new board.

