e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 17, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 18, 2019

IIT-B collective to boost research

mumbai Updated: Nov 17, 2019 23:14 IST
Priyanka Sahoo
Priyanka Sahoo
Hindustantimes
         

Research scholars at Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-B), recently formed a collective to propagate research culture and address the concerns of the research community in the institute. The Research Scholars Forum was recognised as an independent official body by the institute’s dean of student affairs in August this year.

Although RSF was in existence in the institute since the 1970s, a constitution for its functioning was approved in 2019. Earlier this year, elections were held for the post of the convenor. There will also be five nominated executive councillors and department representatives, and two ex-officio members in RSF council. “RSF is possibly the first student body to have been formed in the institute,” said Jadupati Nag, a research scholar and the first convener of RSF after the constitution was passed. Nag said RSF is a platform for all research scholars to discuss their work or raise grievances. “We address these grievances and take them up with the student’s council and the institute,” he said.

top news
John Allen Chau: 1 year on, time adds intrigue to Andaman mystery
John Allen Chau: 1 year on, time adds intrigue to Andaman mystery
‘Let Farooq attend House’: NC, Congress set up Parliament face-off on Kashmir curbs
‘Let Farooq attend House’: NC, Congress set up Parliament face-off on Kashmir curbs
De facto stay on entry of women to Sabarimala: Kerala law minister A K Balan
De facto stay on entry of women to Sabarimala: Kerala law minister A K Balan
‘Everything will be fine’: What Amit Shah told Ramdas Athawale about Maharashtra
‘Everything will be fine’: What Amit Shah told Ramdas Athawale about Maharashtra
‘Done that’: Arvind Kejriwal on Bernie Sanders’ promise of total healthcare
‘Done that’: Arvind Kejriwal on Bernie Sanders’ promise of total healthcare
Aramco declares $1.71 trillion valuation in blockbuster IPO
Aramco declares $1.71 trillion valuation in blockbuster IPO
Akhtar picks India stalwart as toughest batsman to bowl to in modern era
Akhtar picks India stalwart as toughest batsman to bowl to in modern era
Bill Gates asked what technology can’t resolve. His reply will make you smile
Bill Gates asked what technology can’t resolve. His reply will make you smile
trending topics
Amnesty International officeJaishankarSharad PawarIPL 2020RSCIT Rajasthan Result 2019Anushka SharmaIPL 2020 Trading

don't miss

latest news

India News

Mumbai News