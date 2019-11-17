IIT-B collective to boost research

mumbai

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 23:14 IST

Research scholars at Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-B), recently formed a collective to propagate research culture and address the concerns of the research community in the institute. The Research Scholars Forum was recognised as an independent official body by the institute’s dean of student affairs in August this year.

Although RSF was in existence in the institute since the 1970s, a constitution for its functioning was approved in 2019. Earlier this year, elections were held for the post of the convenor. There will also be five nominated executive councillors and department representatives, and two ex-officio members in RSF council. “RSF is possibly the first student body to have been formed in the institute,” said Jadupati Nag, a research scholar and the first convener of RSF after the constitution was passed. Nag said RSF is a platform for all research scholars to discuss their work or raise grievances. “We address these grievances and take them up with the student’s council and the institute,” he said.