Ill-maintained war memorials in Thane, Kalyan cry for attention

mumbai

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 01:03 IST

Numerous war memorials were built across Thane, Kalyan and Dombivli over the past many years. The structures are neglected and ill-maintained throughout the year. They are cleaned just before Kargil Diwas or Republic day.

The memorial at Mahatma Phule Chowk, Kalyan, is not easy to spot as traffic continuously moves around the junction. “Every memorial has a story to share; it has been built to highlight the martyrdom and valour of our army men. It should be given its due respect. The one at Mahatma Phule Chowk in Kalyan has uprooted tiles and is unkempt,” said Sahil Pawar, citizen activist, Kalyan.

Most memorials are lost in a road or street and residents are unaware of their presence as hardly anyone visits them. “Although memorials are built with patriotic sentiments, most political leaders use it for publicity. The importance of the memorial is not highlighted,” said Ramesh Dalvi, 87, resident of Vijay Gardens, Thane.

Situated at a corner, Kargil War Memorial, Kopri, has weeds growing all around. It is cleaned and maintained only during important days or events. The memorial is difficult to spot on other days.

Retired Major Subhash Gawand said, “There are weeds growing around the memorial and the paint is peeling off. Every memorial talks about the struggles of the armed forces and their families.”

Citizen groups and activists plan to raise their voice against the non-maintenance of war memorials. The one at VTC ground, Ulhasnagar, is surrounded by parked buses and vehicles. Stray dogs use the memorial space to sleep as people hardly go there.

A senior official of Thane Municipal Corporation said, “The structures have to be taken care of at the ward level. Along with maintenance of other statues and public spots, the ward officer should ensure that this is also maintained.” Educational institutes should bring children to such spots as it will tell them more about historical events, added the official.