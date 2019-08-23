In Bandra, BMC razes illegal floors of two buildings

mumbai

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 00:40 IST

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday started demolition of unauthorised floors in two buildings in Bandra – Jivesh Terraces and Kismat Apartments – following complaints from residents regarding illegalities in some buildings in the locality.

In May 2018, Shiv Sena member of legislative council (MLC) Ravindra Phatak had written to the BMC about illegalities in 23 illegal buildings, including Jivesh Terraces and Kismat Apartments, across the city.

According to staff and residents, both buildings were constructed and are maintained by Sameer Bhojwani, who is locked in a legal battle with actors Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu over ownership of Kumar’s ₹250-crore property in Pali Hill.

However, Bhojwani said he had nothing to do with the structures. “I do not own the buildings. They were constructed in the 1980s and 1990s by my father. The flats were sold, and a condominium was formed. If any illegalities are in it, then it was not there at the time of construction,” he said.

At Kismat apartments, BMC found unauthorised constructions of ducts, voids, four rooms in the basement that were enclosed and used for storage, and unauthorised construction of a gymnasium on the lower stilt floor.

At Jivesh Terraces, located at Bandstand, BMC found floor space index (FSI) violations and a room in the basement that was converted into a rest room for staff.

Sharad Ughade, assistant commissioner of H-West ward confirmed that BMC had begun demolition work. “Demolition for illegalities have begun. In the next two weeks, we will also send notices to more buildings in the area where we have noticed illegalities,” he said.

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 00:40 IST