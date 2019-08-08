In Mahim, two-year-old girl’s body found in nullah

mumbai

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 00:01 IST

The body of a two-day-old girl was fished out of a nullah near Mahim (East) on Tuesday. After some locals alerted the police and brought the body to Sion Hospital, doctors confirmed the girl was dead on arrival.

According to the police, the baby girl’s body was spotted by locals around 6.30pm, near Maharashtra Nagar. “We inquired with the locals, but they did not have any clue of who might have done it. The nullah is connected to the creek and also to slums nearby. We are trying to find out who abandoned the baby,” said a police officer.

The Shahunagar police registered a case under section 315 (act done with intent to prevent a child being born alive or to cause it to die after birth) and 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of a dead body) of the Indian penal code.

“We have registered a case against the unidentified parents and suspect the baby could have been the result of an illicit relationship; or it could be a case of female infanticide,” said a police officer. “We will carry out a DNA test of the girl. With the help of local sources, we have started gathering details to know who was pregnant in the vicinity and gave birth to a newborn.”

First Published: Aug 08, 2019 00:01 IST