Home / Mumbai News / Independent Mumbai MLA who had pledged support to BJP joins Sena

Independent Mumbai MLA who had pledged support to BJP joins Sena

mumbai Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 00:10 IST
Naresh Kamath
Naresh Kamath
         

After Eknath Khadse’s move to the ruling Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has suffered one more jolt on Saturday as an independent member of the legislative Assembly (MLA) Geeta Jain, who had earlier declared support to the party, switched loyalty to the ruling Shiv Sena.

A BJP rebel, Jain was elected from Mira-Bhayander near Mumbai. A former mayor of the city, she contested as an independent candidate after BJP denied her a ticket for the 2019 Assembly election. She defeated sitting BJP MLA Narendra Mehta.

She had pledged support to Devendra Fadnavis after getting elected. On Saturday, she joined Sena. However, there are doubts whether the move would be beneficial for her as provisions of anti-defection laws do not allow independent MLAs to join a political party on the floor of the legislature.

Jain was welcomed into the party by chief minister and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray at his Bandra residence, ‘Matoshree’.

“Uddhavji assured me that he would speed up developmental work in my constituency,” said Jain. She said she took this step as the BJP has been neglecting her despite pledging support to the BJP after the 2019 Assembly elections. “The BJP was not calling me for their events and neglecting me. I met every senior leader, but all I got was just assurances from them and no action,” rued Jain.

Soon after the results, she met former chief minister Fadnavis and extended support to the BJP. Since the BJP got 105 seats and wanted to form the government, it was seeking help from various parties and independents.

According to her supporters, after winning the Assembly elections last year, the BJP should have handed over the reins of the party to her in Mira-Bhayander. However, the party still favoured Mehta due to which he still holds sway in this constituency.

Meanwhile, officials from the state legislature said an independent MLA cannot join a party after election.

Also, there is no provision of affiliated or associated MLAs of a political party in the anti-defection law, which is currently in practice.

“The provisions under anti-defection law clearly said that an elected member of the House (Parliament or state legislature), who has been elected as such otherwise then as a candidate set up by any political party, shall be disqualified for being a member of the House, if he/she joins any political party after such elections,” said a senior official, requesting anonymity.

“There is a practice going on about affiliated or associated MLAs who give their support to a political party, but don’t become a member of the legislative party. In this case as well, there is no provision available in the anti-defection law and the practice is going on for years unofficially,” he added.

The speaker of the Assembly has the powers to decide on disqualification of an independent MLA. If an independent MLA declared joining a political outfit then his or her statement may become a ground for a filing petition on violation of anti-defection law before the Speaker and it is upon the latter to decide action to be taken, the official said.

The BJP said Jain’s joining of Sena will not make any difference to the party. “She was an independent legislator and she is free to join anyone. It does not matter to us,” said BJP legislator Ram Kadam.

