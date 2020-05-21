e-paper
Indians may reduce ordering food online, says study

mumbai Updated: May 21, 2020 00:03 IST
Tanushree Venkatraman
A study by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) across 51 cities showed that citizens are likely to reduce the frequency of ordering food online even after the situation normalises. The report ‘Impact of Covid-19 on urban mobility in India: evidence from a perception study’ released on Monday notes that 51% of more than 400 respondents, who usually ordered food online, said they would reduce the frequency of using this service post-lockdown.

While 84% of the respondents used to order food online around twice a week before the Covid-19 crises, only 27% continue with the practise during the lockdown.

On the other hand, online grocery shopping is expected to go up as 54% respondents said they would increase the use of online grocery shopping services even after the crises is over. “Overall, 40% of the respondents felt there was a higher risk associated with physically going to grocery stores even after the lockdown was over,” the study notes.

