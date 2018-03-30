Injured golden jackal rescued from Mumbai housing complex near Vikhroli mangroves

Animal welfare officials rescued a male golden Jackal from Godrej Creekside Colony, a residential complex near the mangroves in Vikhroli (east) on Thursday.

This is the third jackal rescue in the past one year. A protected species (under schedule II of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972), the Golden Jackal is known to frequent mangrove areas in search of crabs and other creatures.

The jackal was spotted sitting under a tree inside the colony by some residents around 2pm. “There is no boundary wall between the colony and the adjacent mangroves. The jackal look extremely dehydrated and also had injury marks on its leg, so we informed the Godrej authorities, and they called animal welfare officials,” said a resident, who did not wish to be named.

Soon, a team from Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) reached the spot and called the forest department. “We tried placing some water near the jackal for it to drink, but he was in so much pain that he did not even try,” said Mahesh Ithape, a RAWW member who was part of the rescue effort. “We transported him to a wildlife veterinarian in our ambulance.”

Veterinarian Dr Rina Dev, who treated the jackal, said it was around one-and-a-half years old. “It was severely dehydrated and had injuries on the right leg, probably due to a fight with a dog or another jackal,” she said.

The jackal is now under medical observation, following consultations with the forest officer. “We are checking for rabies and other diseases. It will take a minimum of three days to get the reports for which blood dsamples have been collected. Till then, the jackal will be kept under observation with the veterinarian. Based on how his health improves, we will plan his release,” said Pawan Sharma, president, RAWW.

Last year, on May 25 , an injured sub-adult male golden jackal was rescued from Godrej staff quarters in Vikhroli (east). The animal had got separated from its pack, and chased by a group of dogs, it had strayed into the residential society that shares boundaries with the mangroves. It was rescued, treated and released safely by officials from RAWW and the Sanjay Gandhi National Park. A similar incident was also reported earlier, in January 2017, too.

Officials from the state mangrove cell estimate there are around 12 jackals that live in the Vikhroli mangroves.