Inspector, aide held in ₹1.75-L graft case

Saturday, Aug 24, 2019
Inspector, aide held in ₹1.75-L graft casemumbai Updated: Aug 24, 2019 00:32 IST
The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) on Friday arrested a police inspector (PI) attached with the property cell of the crime branch and his accomplice for allegedly accepting ₹1.75 lakh as bribe from a man to not implicate him in a criminal case. The accused were identified as PI Santosh Ashok Gaykar, 45, and Nayan Suresh Kambli, 41. “The property cell had booked some people for depositing inferior quality gold in a bank,” said an ACB officer.
“The complainant had referred some of them to the bank. Gaykar sought bribe to not implicate him in the case.”
