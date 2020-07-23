Inspector suspended for naming person in FIR sans sufficient grounds

mumbai

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 00:44 IST

A police inspector has been suspended for allegedly naming an individual in a first information report (FIR) without sufficient grounds. The inspector also named the individual as a co-accused in abusing and assaulting a south Mumbai policeman along with Yash Shah, the grandson of film producer Bharat Shah, in November 2019.

The officer had also allegedly ranted about his seniors on a WhatsApp group of police officers. He hurled abuses and made derogatory remarks about officers in the group. A departmental inquiry on this has been ordered.

Inspector Anup Dange has been suspended by additional commissioner of police (south region) Nishith Mishra on July 18. Dange was previously attached to the Gamdevi police station.

According to the police officers, on November 23, 2019, while on a night patrolling duty, Gamdevi police inspector Anup Dange along with his team had visited the pub, Dirty Buns SoBo, located on Bhulabhai Desai Road. The officer asked the pub staff to close down as per the Mumbai Police rule that does not permit any hotel or pub establishment to run the business beyond 1.30am deadline. Policemen also asked the customers to leave. Meanwhile, film produces and diamond merchant Bharat Shah’s grandson Yash, who was at the pub along with his friends, had a heated argument with another customer near the elevator, the police said.

Police naik Santosh Pawar, 43, tried to pacify, but Yash and another customer allegedly started abusing and assaulting Pawar, and also tore his uniform. Other policemen rushed to Pawar’s help and Yash and his friends were detained by the police.

The police had registered a criminal case against Yash Shah, his two friends and arrested them. The pub owner and two unidentified customers were also booked. Pawar was made complainant in the case and all seven accused were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

However, the police’s internal inquiry found that inspector Dange misguided Pawar and ordered him to name one person in the FIR who had nothing to do with the offence. After this, he was transferred to the south region control room as a punishment posting.

Later, Dange allegedly posted objectionable messages about his seniors on a WhatsApp group of policemen called ‘Gamdevi Officers’. “The messages Dange posted on the group were derogatory and insulting and were also causing character assassination of senior police officers. His messages had the potential to instigate others in creating negative notions about senior police officers,” said a police officer requesting anonymity.

“Such an attitude cannot be tolerated in a disciplined police force. Hence, he was suspended a few days ago pending a departmental inquiry,” another officer said. However, Dange was not available for comment.

Dange also had heated argument on the same night with Bharat Shah, his son and grandson at the police station. Dange had alleged that Shah was trying to pressurize him to not to take action against his grandson and was also instigating Yash to abuse and assault policemen.

Later he had registered a separate case against Shah along with his son and grandson for allegedly assaulting a police officer and creating ruckus at the Gamdevi police station. However, Shah had managed to secure pre-arrest bail in the matter from a city sessions court.