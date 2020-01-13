IRCTC fines contractor ₹1L for selling stale food on Janshatabdi Express

mumbai

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 23:28 IST

A passenger on Monday registered a complaint on the Rail Madad app of the Indian Railways after discovering the bread cutlets served to her on board the Chiplun-bound Janshatabdi Express on January 11 were stale and had fungus on them.

This is the third reported incident on an outstation train in the past week wherein passengers have complained of stale or substandard food. In response to the complaint registered by the passenger and Thane resident Madhumita Bal, the Indian Rail Catering Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) said it has taken actions against the contractor who served the food and the staff on board the train. “A fine of ₹1 lakh has been imposed on the contractor and a notice has been served,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, Central Railway. IRCTC also stated that it will soon launch a drive to inspect the quality of food served on all outstation trains plying in Maharashtra. According to Bal, after spotting the fungus, she reported the incident to the vendor, following which her money was refunded. “I had ordered the bread cutlet. On opening the meal box, I saw fungus on the bread and immediately pointed it out to the vendor. I got a refund but I was not happy with the quality of other snack items either. So I raised a complaint with the Railways,” said Bal.

In a major incident of on-board food poisoning, 26 people had to be rushed to a hospital in Chiplun after consuming breakfast on the Karmali-bound Mumbai-Goa Tejas Express on January 11.