Home / Mumbai News / Jobs for sons of soil: MMRDA ad seeks 16K labourers

Jobs for sons of soil: MMRDA ad seeks 16K labourers

mumbai Updated: Jun 17, 2020 23:45 IST
Tanushree Venkatraman
Hindustantimes
Hindustantimes
         

Following chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s call to provide employment to ‘locals’ at Metro and other infrastructure sites, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has released a requirement list of 16,726 workers at its sites.

This includes a requirement of 7,459 unskilled labourers, 2,678 carpenters, 423 welders, 274 masons, 3,725 fitters and 2,167 electricians across sites. Those who do not have the required qualification will also be given free training for a month, MMRDA stated.

Thackeray had asked MMRDA to provide employment to the “bhoomiputras” after a large number of migrant workers left the city in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In an advertisement released on June 15, MMRDA stated that those interested should get in touch with the respective contractors, whose number have been published on the website. A senior official from MMRDA, who did not wish to be named, said, “This is to explore and provide employment to people even from the interiors of the state. We will train them with the required skill sets.”

The works include eight Metro lines, a sea-link and several under-construction flyovers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Two of the Metro lines, which were supposed to be operational from December 2020, are now likely to be functional only by March-April 2021.

MMRDA hands over phase-2 of Covid hospital at BKC

MMRDA on Wednesday handed over phase-2 of the Covid-19 hospital constructed in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray virtually inaugurated the phase-2 of the hospital in BKC as well as a Covid hospital in Thane. Phase-2 has 970 beds and was constructed in 17 days. Phase-1, built at a cost of ₹19 crore, was handed over to BMC in May.

India primed to win unopposed UNSC's non-permanent member seat today
'No compromise on borders': PM Modi spells out India's stance on row with China
Global Covid tally crosses 8 million mark, WHO sees 'green shoots of hope'
Intelligence agencies red-flag use of 52 mobile apps with links to China
'Conscience of the nation bruised': Pranab Mukherjee seeks bipartisan consensus on Ladakh clash
My biggest legacy: Ganguly names six match-winners
'Overall border situation stable': China after violent face-off in Ladakh
20 soldiers killed: What India could have done different, says Gen Panag
