e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / JoSAA’s first seat allotment list out: Computer science in IIT-Bombay remains toppers’ first choice

JoSAA’s first seat allotment list out: Computer science in IIT-Bombay remains toppers’ first choice

mumbai Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 00:01 IST
Shreya Bhandary
Shreya Bhandary
         

The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has once again attracted a large chunk of top rankers, according to the first seat allotment list released by Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) on Saturday. Information shared by IIT-Delhi, the admissions authority this year, shows top ranks in most categories chose the four-year computer science and engineering course at IIT-Bombay (IIT-B).

The total intake capacity of 23 IITs stands at 16,053, up from 13,583 in 2019. Officials have attributed the increase in seats to the supernumerary seats added across institutes in order to accommodate women students as well as those under the 10% economically weaker section (EWS) quota.

Apart from IITs, JoSAA also looks into admissions to National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other Government Funded Technology Institutes (GFTIs), so the total intake capacity for all these institutes stands at 50,822 this year.

“All seats, except 128 seats across IITs, NITs, IIITs and GFTIs, have been allotted in the first round itself. These remaining 128 seats too will be allotted in the upcoming rounds and the aim is to ensure zero vacancy across institutes,” said professor Sidhartha Pandey, organising chairman, JEE Advanced 2020.

This year, JoSAA will conduct six seat allotment rounds instead of seven, in order to complete the admissions process before Diwali. Similarly, due to Covid-19, students will be virtually reporting to their allotted IITs to complete the admission process this year. “We have received quite a few queries from students confirming admission online and we are helping everyone possible,” added Pandey.

This is the third year that all institutes have kept aside supernumerary seats for women students and IIT-Bombay alone has 156 seats under this category this year, as opposed to 96 last year, that have been allotted to excess number of students, in case some students don’t opt for the seat.

Admissions to IITs depend on the Joint Entrance Examination-Advanced (JEE-Adv) scores of students, results for which were declared on October 5.

Of the 1.50 lakh students who had appeared for the exam, 43,204 were declared eligible for admissions through JoSAA this year.

IIT-Delhi lowered the bar to allow more students from all categories to make it to the ranking list and eventually avoid seat vacancy across institutes. The cut-off for the general category has been reduced to 17.5% from last year’s 25%, while that for scheduled caste (SC) and scheduled tribe (ST) is 8.75%, down from last year’s 12.5%. The qualifying score for the general-EWS and OBC-NCL categories is at 15.75% this year, lower than the 22.5% last year.

top news
Covid-19 could be under control by February: Panel
Covid-19 could be under control by February: Panel
PM Modi has abdicated his responsibility in tackling Covid-19 pandemic: Sonia Gandhi
PM Modi has abdicated his responsibility in tackling Covid-19 pandemic: Sonia Gandhi
‘Covid-19 deaths in India could have exceeded 25 lakh in August’
‘Covid-19 deaths in India could have exceeded 25 lakh in August’
KXIP beat Mumbai Indians via 2nd Super Over in historic IPL match
KXIP beat Mumbai Indians via 2nd Super Over in historic IPL match
Share of farm fires in PM2.5 forecast to rise
Share of farm fires in PM2.5 forecast to rise
‘Very tough, uncertain’: Experts on path to restart Jet Airways
‘Very tough, uncertain’: Experts on path to restart Jet Airways
Lockie Ferguson stars as KKR beat SRH via Super Over
Lockie Ferguson stars as KKR beat SRH via Super Over
Covid update: Govt on community spread; India past peak; WHO backs India
Covid update: Govt on community spread; India past peak; WHO backs India
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In