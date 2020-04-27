e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Journalists cured of Covid-19 receive warm welcome in Mumbai

Journalists cured of Covid-19 receive warm welcome in Mumbai

Around 31 journalists were discharged earlier in the day after they tested negative for coronavirus in their second test.

mumbai Updated: Apr 27, 2020 07:07 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Mumbai
Two journalists were applauded as they returned home after getting cured on Sunday
Two journalists were applauded as they returned home after getting cured on Sunday(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
         

People here welcomed two journalists and applauded them as they returned home on Sunday after getting cured of Covid-19.

In the video, housing society members of Press Enclave in Pratiksha Nagar, Sion East were seen cheering, clapping and even clanging their utensils to welcome the duo.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

Around 31 journalists were discharged earlier in the day after they tested negative for coronavirus in their second test.

On Monday, the BMC had said that 53 journalists in Mumbai have tested positive for Covid-19.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the state has so far reported 7628 confirmed Covid-19 cases which include 1076 cured and discharged cases and 323 deaths.

