Jumbo Covid-19 facilities in Mumbai will stay open for three more months, says civic body

mumbai

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 00:37 IST

Though the number of Covid-19 patients has decreased in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will keep running the jumbo centres where asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients can undergo treatment. This decision has been taken after the reports that a new strain of coronavirus has been found in the United Kingdom (UK) and the Middle East.

At present, the BMC is running five jumbo Covid Care facilities in Mumbai- Byculla, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Nesco grounds (Goregaon-East), Mulund and Dahisar. Though the general ward at the jumbo care centre at Mahalaxmi has been discontinued, the intensive care unit (ICU) at the facility is still functional.

“With the news coming in about the new strain of coronavirus, we have decided to keep the jumbo centres functional. In January, we will hold a meeting where we will decide on it. But mostly, those will remain functional for the next three months,” said a senior doctor from the health department.

Between September and December, the civic body has shut down nearly 450 small Covid care facilities across all the 24 municipal wards in Mumbai. Civic officials stated, most of these facilities are now on standby mode which means - although they are shut, they can be made operational within 48 hours if the need arises.

Additional municipal commissioner, Suresh Kakani, said, “Almost 90% of the jumbo centres are lying vacant. Now, most of the patients are asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic who prefer taking treatment at home. However, we want to keep the centres at a stand by position, in case we witness any rise in cases.”

Recently, the Nesco jumbo centre has started post-Covid-19 outpatient department (OPD), where recovered patients with Covid-related health complications are consulting doctors. Also, these jumbo centres are providing counselling to the infected patients to improve their mental health.