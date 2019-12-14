Kalina, Backbay, Seepz, Kanjurmarg: Green groups’ options for Metro-3 shed

mumbai

Updated: Dec 14, 2019 00:11 IST

City-based environment conservation groups have come forward with suggestions of alternative sites for the Metro-3 car depot currently planned at Aarey Milk Colony, for the state’s recently-appointed committee.

Annexing a 32-page report covering four important aspects concerning Aarey and the Metro shed matter, Empower Foundation requested the committee to intervene to save Aarey’s “forest, its wildlife, and future as a green lung for Mumbai”.

Under four broad aspects, the report provides evidence of wildlife and presence of leopards, the applicability of the Kanjurmarg land for the car depot, and alleged misrepresentations made by Metro authorities on the presence of wildlife to courts, state government, and the international funding agency for the ₹23,136-crore Metro-3 project, Japan International Cooperation Agency.

“As citizens, we want development but not at the cost of environmental destruction,” said Sheetal Mehta, secretary, Empower Foundation. “We shared key facts and evidence on the Aarey forest site and alternative sites and their legal status, which will help the panel take the right decision in the city’s interest,” she said.

On Thursday, environment group and petitioners before the Supreme Court, Vanashakti also submitted its list of suggestions to the expert panel, highlighting six alternative sites for the car depot in Backbay, Kalina, SEEPZ, Kanjurmarg, Mahalaxmi, and Bandra Kurla Complex. “As per our research it is clear that the area required for the car shed cannot be more than 15 hectares,” said Stalin D, director, Vanashakti.

On December 11, the Maharashtra government formed a panel comprising four members to look at alternative sites for the Metro-3 car shed.

“Suggestions from citizens are welcome, and if feasible, they will be implemented,” said a committee member, requesting anonymity.

The panel is expected to submit its report to the state by December 26.