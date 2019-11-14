e-paper
Kalyan civic body starts allotting spaces to hawkers

mumbai Updated: Nov 14, 2019 01:09 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
Hindustantimes
         

In a first move to allot spaces to hawkers and vendors, Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) demarcated spaces in two wards in Dombivlii through a lottery system on Wednesday.

The civic body allotted spaces to 913 hawkers and vendors.

The KDMC’s move comes after a massive eviction drive on October 31 at Kalyan and Dombivli station areas. The hawkers’ union had demanded allotting spaces.

“We are happy that the civic body has allotted spaces. The delay had led to lot of confusion among hawkers. The civic body should implement this in all wards,” said Arvind More, president of hawkers’ union,Kalyan.

As per the allotment, the civic body will mark spaces for each hawkers where hawkers can operate without any obstacle.

KDMC had conducted a survey of hawkers in September 2014 to provide them licences and space to operate. A committee of town vendors was also formed.

As per the survey, 9,531 hawkers were eligible for allotment of space.  In 2018, the civic body carried out a re-verification of the surveyed hawkers.

“We have finished two wards now and the remaining eight wards will be taken up.  The allotment will be done within 15 days in the next two wards. We will complete allotting spaces to hawkers in two months. We will also ensure that the hawkers do not occupy in 150-metre premises around station area,” said Govind Bodke, commissioner, KDMC.

