Kalyan-Shilphata: Brace for traffic jams on Sunday

If you plan to travel on the Kalyan-Shilphata route this Sunday, be prepared for traffic jams.

The Central Railway (CR) has announced a six-hour block for demolition work of the bridge on Sunday between 9.30am and 3.30am.

The railways will demolish the bridge on Sunday. The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) will build the new bridge.

“We have finalised the design for the new bridge. The work of constructing the bridge is likely to begin in a month. It will take a year to build it,” said Ram Jaiswar, executive engineer, MSRDC.

The 104-year-old Patripool bridge is on the 21-km Kalyan-Shilphata stretch. Motorists from Kalyan use the bridge to reach Dombivli, Thane, Bhiwandi and Navi Mumbai.

Since the old bridge is shut in August, motorists have been using the new bridge. With the mega block on Sunday, many will be forced to travel by road.

“We are sure the traffic volume will increase on Kalyan-Shilphata stretch. We will deploy more policemen on that day. Although we have not yet received any directions, the traffic department will be prepared to handle the chaos,” said Gautam Gambhire, senior traffic police inspector, Kalyan (West) unit.

The Central Railway closed the old Patripool bridge after a report from the Indian Institute of Technology (Bombay) experts termed the structure unsafe.

The adjacent bridge, which initially had one-way traffic, now handles traffic both ways.

Since then, congestion on road and traffic snarls have affected traffic movement.

As per the traffic police, both bridges saw around 1 lakh vehicles a day.

“It takes me around 30 minutes to cross the small bridge. There is no other option but wait for the traffic to clear. Ambulances too get stuck on the bridge,” said Umesh Kondilkar, 28, a motorist who goes to Dombivli from Kalyan daily.

THE SOLUTION

The traffic police will close a narrow road between Patripool and Kachore village-Thakurli on Sunday.

“We have decided to close the lane to Kachore village for a day as it causes congestion. The lane is near the old Patripool bridge and vehicles coming from this lane cause congestion at the entrance of the bridge,” said Gambhire.

The narrow road is a short-cut to Dombivli through Thakurli.

Shutting the road means commuters from Thakurli will have to take a long route from Dombivli- Khambalpada road- Tata Power naka to reach Patripool bridge. So, those going to Thakurli on Sunday will face problems.

“We cannot keep that lane open as it might disrupt the demolition work. The road starts at the entrance of the road overbridge,” added Gambhire.

As per the railways, 50 local trains will be cancelled and 120 special suburban trains will run beyond Kalyan. Fourteen intercity trains will be cancelled, 15 will be diverted and eight will be rescheduled.

“I have to go to Dadar on Sunday. I would have easily taken a train but now I have to take the road. Since it is a weekend, roads will be crowded with people going out of the city,” said Sudha Prajapati, 30, a resident of Khadakpada, Kalyan (West).

Although the bridge was shut in August, the authorities delayed the demolition work. More the delay, more travel problems for commuters.

‘PLY MORE BUSES’

Railway passengers’ association has raised the need for more bus service on Sunday.

“The block is essential for the demolition work. The railways should inform the civic body and state transport to provide extra buses for the day,” said Shyam Ubale, general secretary, Kalyan- Kasara- Karjat railway passengers’ association.

Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) commissioner Govind Bodke claimed that the civic body is not yet being directed about the demolition work.

“The work is entirely undertaken by the railways and MSRDC and hence the civic body does not have any role to play in it. However the civic body will ensure the work is carried out smoothly without any hurdles. As of now, we have not decided on plying additional buses,” said Bodke.

