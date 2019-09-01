Kalyna mandals come together to help flood-affected

mumbai

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 01:06 IST

While most organisers have decided to opt for a simple Ganeshotsav in Kalyan and Dombivli, many of the twin cities’ oldest mandals are combining eco-friendly decorations and trying to contribute for the flood-affected people of Maharashtra.

In Kalyan, the organisers of the 125-year-old Subhedar Wada have set up a crowdfunding campaign to help people inundated by flooding in Kolhapur and Sangli.

“We have also initiated the planting of 125 trees in Kalyan,” said Ram Joshi, the mandal’s designer.

This year, their members have opted for a nostalgic touch.

“We have replicated the entrance of the original structure [from 250 years ago] with wooden panels and Kalamkari paintings,” said Joshi.

“Subhedar Wada’s Ganpati was the second to be established by the Lokmanya Balgangadhar Tilak, when he introduced the festival to unite people against the British. We follow the tradition of making our idol from shadu (soil or clay). This year, we are celebrating our 125th year of Ganeshotsav,” said Bhalchandra Joshi, trustee of Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav, Subhedar Wada.

Subhedhar Wada’s Ganesh mandal will be open from 10am to 7pm during the festival period, starting from Monday.

In Dombivli, organisers of Tilak Nagar Ganeshotsav Mandal have tied up with art students from Mumbai’s Sir JJ School of Art and are hosting an exhibition of their work.

“We are decorating our hall with Madhubani paintings made by seven students from JJ School of Arts. Visitors will be charged ₹10 and the collection will be donated to flood-affected people in Sangli and Kolhapur,” said Sushil Bhave, president, Tilak Nagar Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal.

The pandal will be open from 10am to 7pm during the festival.

Shivneri Ganeshotsav Mandal, located at Joshi Baug in Kalyan, was established in 1962. This year, its members have focused on simple decoration with a strong message.

“We are presenting a film in the background, highlighting how Ganeshotsav has lost touch with its traditions introduced by Tilak,” said Shailesh Sonar, 30, one of the activists of Shivneri Ganeshotsav Mandal.

This mandal will be open between 11am and 8pm on festival days.

First Published: Sep 01, 2019 01:06 IST