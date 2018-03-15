Kamala Mills fire: 1Above owners Sanghvi brothers file for bail

The co-owners of 1Above restaurant, Kripesh Sanghvi and his brother Jigar Sanghvi, have moved the sessions court for bail on Wednesday.

The court will hear the matter on Monday where the prosecution will file a reply to the bail applications.

The Sanghvi brothers were on the run since the fire broke out on December 29 last year. They were finally arrested from a hotel in Bandra on January 10. The fire at Kamala Mills compound claimed 14 lives.

The police in their charge sheet attached a report and a no-objection certificate (NOC) issued on November 23, last year by the fire department, signed by Rajendra Patil, one of the accused and the station house fire officer.

The NOC was given to the restaurant on November 23, 2017.

As per the police, the owners of 1Above had obtained permission for business under the category of an open rooftop restaurant. 1Above owners were asked to not cover the roof of the wooden seating area with any combustible material. However, the roof was covered with tarpaulin.

The accused were booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder in the case.

