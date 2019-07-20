Kasara derailment: Safety rails helped avert major tragedy

A major tragedy was averted on Thursday, when a trolley of the second coach of Gorakhpur-bound Antyodaya Express derailed on a Bhima-2 viaduct bridge at Kasara ghat, owing to check rails installed on tracks by Central Railway.

The check rails, that run parallel to regular tracks in areas that are restricted and difficult to navigate, kept the wheels of the derailed coach on the track.

The area where the derailment occurred is not an easily accessible place, said officials. Check rails are usually placed on bridges, tunnels, level crossings and on narrow gauge railway tracks used by toy trains.

Check rails keep the wheels of the train aligned in case of derailment.

“The check rails helped the wheels [of Antyodaya Express] from not moving off the tracks. This prevented the train from tilting and falling into the gorge,” said a senior CR official.

After the incident, the Accident Relief Train (ART) was rushed from Kalyan and Igatpuri stations to the spot.

None of the 270 passengers were injured and CR removed the derailed coach seven hours after the incident occurred at 10.55am.

CR has initiated an inquiry into the derailment and is inspecting the condition of the tracks.

According to central railway officials, the express dragged up till 500m after the derailment.

First Published: Jul 20, 2019 04:00 IST