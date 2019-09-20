KDMC clears proposals in a jiffy, ahead of poll conduct

mumbai

Ahead of the assembly polls, Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) sanctioned most proposals in the general body meeting on Thursday. Earlier, the meeting was cancelled twice and there was concern whether the meeting will be held before the election code of conduct is imposed.

The civic body sanctioned the proposal for providing 20 traffic wardens to ease congestion in the city. The proposal was opposed at first with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator Rahul Damle demanding the status of traffic wardens, places they are deployed and the strength. However, the proposal was cleared without delay.

“The meeting was important considering the upcoming elections. Most proposals were sanctioned considering that the election code of conduct will be imposed any time soon,” said a KDMC official, who did not wish to be named.

“Since the issue of traffic congestion is a major one, we decided to sanction it immediately. Traffic police usually cite lack of manpower for the failure to deal with congestion. The proposal is important and cannot be stayed,” said Govind Bodke, KDMC commissioner.

The civic body also announced that in the next general body meeting after the election code of conduct is lifted, the proposal for implementing the seventh pay commission will be tabled in the general body. Last week, KDMC workers’ union protested against the non-implementation of seventh pay commission.

The civic body also directed an inquiry against officials involved in the irregularities in Build- operate-transfer (BOT) project.

The civic body also sanctioned an inquiry to be set up against civic officials for irregularities found in the contract of advertisements on skywalks.

On September 13, the general body meeting was cancelled because hardly any corporators were present in the meeting. Later on September 17, the meeting was adjourned to mark the death of former mayor Kalyani Patil.

