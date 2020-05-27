e-paper
KDMC headquarters shut after doctor from health dept tests positive

Four doctors and 15 employees who had worked with the doctor will be quarantined and tested

mumbai Updated: May 27, 2020 23:22 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Workers spray disinfectant at KDMC headquarters in Kalyan on Wednesday, a day after a doctor of the health department tested positive for Covid-19 .
Workers spray disinfectant at KDMC headquarters in Kalyan on Wednesday, a day after a doctor of the health department tested positive for Covid-19 .
         

A day after a 40-year-old doctor from health department of Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) tested positive for Covid-19, the civic body headquarters in Kalyan (West) was shut on Wednesday for sanitisation.

KDMC officials said the headquarters will remain shut on Thursday too.

Four doctors and 15 employees who had worked with the doctor will be quarantined and tested.

On Wednesday, three deaths of Covid patients were reported in Kalyan-Dombivli, taking the death toll to 26. A total of 57 new cases were reported, taking the tally of positive cases to 882.

A 57-year-old man from Govindwadi in Kalyan (West) died in RR Covid hospital in Dombivli. A 75-year-old man died in a private hospital in Chembur on May 25; and a 73-year-old man died at Kalwa hospital on Wednesday.

The Kalyan Doctor’s Army, which has around 190 private doctors from Kalyan- Dombivli working with KDMC and handling Covid patients, said that only those doctors who have symptoms will be tested.

“Since many doctors are also getting infected, we have set a protocol of only testing those doctors who have symptoms,” said Prashant Patil, spokesperson of Kalyan Doctor’s Army.

