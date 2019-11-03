KDMC seals 30 shops for defaulting in property tax

mumbai

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 01:29 IST

Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has started taking action on those properties defaulting on property tax in Kalyan.

On Saturday, it sealed 30 shops in Shahad and Vadavli areas for defaulting property tax worth ₹13 lakh for the past two years. The civic body recovered ₹ 2 lakh from shop owners.

“The action against tax defaulters for 2019-20 has already begun. On the first day, the civic staff sealed 30 shops. Soon more such properties will be sealed in KDMC area,”said an officer, requesting anonymity.

The civic body has served 6,605 notices to defaulters in the past one month.

KDMC collected taxes for 2018-19 by collecting property and water tax worth ₹ 632. 83 crore.

The total amount of tax recovered in 2018-19 is ₹164 crore higher than the previous financial year during which the civic body recovered ₹469 crore tax.

In the financial year 2017-18, the civic body had a target of ₹350 crore and collected ₹306 crore. In 2018-19, the civic body collected ₹378.69 crore in property tax.

“Last year’s collection was very good and to improve it this year too we have started the action already,”said the officer.

The civic body collected ₹65 crore in water bills in 2018-19 against the previous 2017-18 year collection of ₹52 crore. The target set for water bill collection was ₹60 crore .

Last year, the civic body sealed and auctioned 69 properties for defaulting on tax.