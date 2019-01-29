Keen on an alliance, but not helpless, says Maharashtra CM Fadnavis

In a message to its warring ally, Shiv Sena, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wanted an alliance in Maharashtra, but was not helpless.

Fadnavis, who was addressing his party’s state executive meeting in Jalna, Marathwada, said, “The BJP is not a helpless party. Yes, we want an alliance, but only to ensure Hindutva forces stay together and power does not go back in the hands of those who looted the country. We are a party of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and PM Narendra Modi and we have risen from just two seats to 200.”

Addressing the 1,100 party representatives and leaders present at the meet, Fadnavis said, “You don’t worry about the alliance. Those who are for Hindutva will stay with us, those who are not, will join parties that are against Hindus.”

Political observers say the Hindutva plank is a common ground for the allies to come together. The Sena has cornered the BJP over the issue in the past. This is the last such gathering of BJP state party leaders ahead of the general elections. So far, there is no clarity over a possible saffron tie-up, even as the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have almost finalised their seat-sharing agreement. The BJP has been trying to woo the Sena, but the latter is playing hard to get.

The CM also asked party workers and leaders to remember what party chief Amit Shah had told them: “Prepare for polls in every Lok Sabha constituency.” “If our friends come with us, we will help them win. If they don’t, we will help those who stand for Modi. We will go ahead with them if they join us or without them if they don’t,” said Fadnavis.

The CM spent much of his address targeting the Congress and anti-Modi alliance as ‘Mahathugbandhan’ that had no agenda other than to ensure their survival by bringing PM Modi down. On Rafale deal, the CM said the apex court verdict has vindicated the BJP’s stance, but Congress continues with its lies.

State president Raosaheb Danve in a press conference said that even if the saffron alliance did not happen, the BJP would still improve upon its 2014 tally. In the 2014 polls, the saffron allies won 42 of the 48 seats, with the Sena winning 18 seats and the BJP 23. One seat went to BJP’s ally Swabhiman Shetkari Paksha founder and MP Raju Shetti, who has now shifted allegiance to Congress-NCP.

