Keep ward clean, win Mumbai civic body’s ₹1-cr cash prize

To improve public participation in keeping the city clean ahead of the Swachh Sarvekshan Survey 2020, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided dole out cash awards to corporators and self-help groups who will take significant efforts to keep their areas clean. Schools, resident welfare associations and eminent persons doing similar work will be given awards of recognition for their work. The award money will be used only towards development work in their respective localities.

One corporator from each of the city’s seven administrative zones will be awarded ₹1 crore if their electoral ward emerges as the best performer in the contest. This money would be used as additional development fund to be utilised in the respective wards.

Besides, five corporators from each administrative zone, who take significant efforts for promoting cleanliness and awareness in their respective electoral wards, will receive between ₹10 lakh and ₹50 lakh as awards for their development fund. Of this money, the corporator who is the first runner-up will be awarded ₹50 lakh, the second runner-up will be awarded ₹25 lakh, and three other corporators will be awarded ₹10 lakh each toward their development fund.

Apart from this, the BMC will select six self-help groups from each administrative zone for their work, of which, the best performing group will be awarded ₹50 lakh, the second group will receive ₹25 lakh, the third will be awarded ₹10 lakh, and three more groups will be awarded ₹5 lakh each. However, this money needs to be used toward development work in their respective areas.

Meanwhile, schools and resident welfare associations will be given awards of recognition for their work in their respective areas.

