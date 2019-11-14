KEM mishap: After losing job, infant’s father may discontinue his studies

mumbai

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 00:13 IST

For the Rajbhar family, the intervening night of November 6 and 7 has forced life to take a tragic turn. After the fire that led to two-month-old Prince suffering serious burns and an amputation, now his father has lost his job and may have to discontinue his studies.

On Wednesday, Pannalal Rajbhar, 29, lost his job at a factory in Delhi after he asked his superior for extended leave. “It is a private factory. They asked me to rejoin immediately which I couldn’t as I need at least two months’ leave to stay with my family.” Pannalal earned around ₹15,000 monthly.

In 2016, Pannalal had joined a correspondence-based degree course taught by a polytechnic in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, with the intention of qualifying himself to get a better paid job. “Being an orphan, I don’t have any financial support of my parents,” he said.

Pannalal is in the final year of the course and the next semester examination will be held on December 7. “If I don’t sit for the examination, then my whole year will be wasted and I can’t leave my family in Mumbai alone considering the condition of my child,” he said. Pannalal is worried that he has to drop out of the course, which costs ₹35,000 annually. “Now, that I don’t even have a job, I won’t be able to pay the annual fees again to reappear for the examination,” he said.

At the moment, Pannalal’s brother-in-law-Satiram Rajbhar, who works as a tailor in Wadala, is supporting the family. Satiram lives in a single room in a chawl with his wife and their six children. He had suggested Pannalal to bring Prince to Mumbai after the infant was diagnosed with a congenital heart disease. “I feel guilty that I called him here, so I have to take care of the family. But considering my family’s responsibilities, I won’t be able to support his educational expenditure,” said Satiram.

.