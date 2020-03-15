Khar professor held for molesting student

mumbai

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 23:33 IST

The Khar police on Sunday arrested a college professor for allegedly molesting a 19-year-old college student while she was writing her exam paper at the college on Saturday afternoon.

According to the police, the complainant is a 19-year-old, first-year student of the college in Khar (West). The paper started around 12.30pm and around 1pm the professor walked into the examination hall while the woman was writing her exam paper.

“He came and stood very close to me and touched me inappropriately,” she said in her complaint.

I was unable to concentrate as I was fearful. I went to the principal’s office, but she refused to meet me, after which I called the police and lodged an FIR.”

The professor has been booked under section 354 (criminal force or assault on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC, said Gajanan Kabdule, senior police inspector. The accused professor was produced before a magistrate court on Sunday and has been remanded to judicial custody and subsequently granted bail.