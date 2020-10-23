Kharghar residents to fight pollution this Dussehra by burning ‘Pollution Ravan’

mumbai

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 21:47 IST

In order to show the unity and determination of the residential associations in fighting pollution, around 35 associations have planned to immolate the effigy of Ravan with a theme ‘Pollution Ravan’ on the day of Dussehra.

The decision was made on October 21 at a meeting held under Kharghar Forum of all these 35 residential associations from Kharghar, Kamothe, Taloja and Kalamboli who have been facing pollution issues due to the effluents emitted from industries in Taloja MIDC.

The united fight against pollution started in the first week of October when six associations came together. “In the second meeting, we had 35 associations. Our attempt is to involve maximum people in this fight. During the second meeting, all the associations unanimously passed a resolution to name this Ravan as ‘Pollution Ravan’. Many would be burning ‘Corona Ravan’ but we decided to fight pollution,” Leena Garad, president of Kharghar Forum, said.

On Sunday at around 6 pm, ‘Pollution Ravan’ would be burnt at Sector 15, Kharghar where the pandal for Navratri has been installed by Kharghar Forum.

“Every year we have a grand garba organised here. But, this year with the pandemic it’s just the idol that has been installed and people are visiting by following all Covid norms. Even on the day of Dussehra, ‘Ravan’ would be burnt by following all the norms,” Garad said.

The residential associations have claimed that the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) regional office of Navi Mumbai has only been conducting minor actions against the industries and not doing anything major.

In the last week, the MPCB issued notices to eight companies in the Taloja MIDC over violations of pollution control norms. “As per what we noticed during our night inspections, we issued the notices. Of the eight industries, four of them received closure orders while three were served with show cause notice and one received proposed direction related to pollution,” DB Patil, MPCB regional officer, said.

MSEDC and the water department have been informed to stop their supplies to the four industries that received closure notice.