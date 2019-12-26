e-paper
Thursday, Dec 26, 2019
Kid run over by auto, succumbs to injuries

mumbai Updated: Dec 26, 2019 00:32 IST
Faisal Tandel
A 27-year-old autorickshaw driver was arrested for running over a two-year-old boy in Pydhonie in south Mumbai on Tuesday. Pydhonie police said the incident occurred on Tuesday morning when the boy came out of his house to play and was hit by the autorickshaw. He was then taken to Sir JJ Hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

The accused, Nawaz Ahmed Siraj Ansari, 27, is a resident of Bhiwandi. The boy was identified as Arya. His father and brother both work as welders. He was at his Pydhonie residence with his mother when the incident occurred. “On December 24, Arya’s father and brother were away for some welding work. Around 11am, the boy went outside to play while the mother was busy preparing lunch. When she heard people screaming, she rushed out and saw the 2-year-old lying in a pool of blood near the autorickshaw. The driver tried to escape but was caught by the locals,” said a police officer.

The child was rushed to Sir JJ Hospital but he succumbed to head injuries. “The doctors declared him dead as a result of multiple injuries. They added that the death was due to haemorrhage and shock due to severe head injury,” added the officer. The driver was charged with sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 (A) (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

