Kidnapped 10-year-old Thane boy reunited with family; 2 held

A 10-year-old boy, who was kidnapped seven days ago, was rescued and united with his family.

Two men, both brothers, have been arrested from Bhiwandi.

They had demanded ₹3 lakh from the boy’s father.

The family had lodged a kidnap complaint with the Shrinagar police on January 13.

The main accused, Kalpnath Chouhan, 53, is a TV repairman and knew the boy’s father. He hatched a plan with his brother Sikander,48.

On January 13, Krish Jaiswar was playing outside his house when Kalpnath kidnapped him and took him to Bhiwandi.

A police officer from Thane commissionerate said, “The accused took the boy to a slum area and Sikander kept guard. The boy was not given proper food and place to sleep.”

On January 14, Kalpnath handed a letter to Krish’s father, Yogendrakumar, demanding Rs3 lakh. The father was instructed to hand over the money at Dadar railway station. From Dadar, another man was supposed to take the money from Kalpnath. After the accused would reach Pune, they would send the boy home.

The family gave the letter to the police.

“We laid a trap and our policemen kept a close watch on Kalpnath. Kalpnath did not go to Dadar but went to Majiwada and from there he went to Bhiwandi in a slum area. We soon called policemen. On Friday, we arrested the brothers and safely rescued the boy,” added officer.

The accused were sent to police custody for two days.

First Published: Jan 19, 2019 00:52 IST