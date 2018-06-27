Kurla boy could be first victim of leptospirosis in Mumbai this year

Mumbai A 15-year-old boy from Kurla could be the first leptospirosis victim from Mumbai this year. However, officials from municipal health department said the cause of death will be confirmed after the civic body’s death review committee submits its report. It also issued an advisory, asking Mumbaiites to stay away from waterlogged areas.

Doctors from Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital, Sion, said Ramesh Kale, a resident of Kamgar Nagar,- showed symptoms of leptospirosis for more than week before being rushed to the hospital on Sunday. Kale had high grade fever, headache and body pain. However, by the time he was admitted to the hospital, his health had deteriorated.

“He was kept on ventilator since the time he was admitted. Primary diagnosis revealed leptospirosis. Within 24 hours of admission, he succumbed to the infection,” said doctors from Sion hospital. Kale’s case papers have been sent to the death review committee of epidemiology cell, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), for investigation.

Dr Padmaja Keskar, executive health officer (EHO), BMC, said since the committee is yet to study the case.

“We have initiated our Information, Education and Communication (IEC) programmes in areas with frequent waterlogging to spread awareness about leptospirosis. Moreover, high-risk and suspected patients are immediately put on medication,” she added .

Last year, 239 cases and seven deaths owing to leptospirosis were reported from Mumbai. This year, 10 cases have been registered so far. Doctors said the number of cases are less because of the public information programme and distribution of prophylaxis doxycycline or azithromycin — a medicine to prevent leptospirosis — among citizens who waded through dirty rainwater.



Nearly 27,000 people who waded through waterlogged areas during the last spell of heavy rain in June were given the medicine for free. Dosage was set depending on the exposure level and age. Those who have walked through waterlogged areas, can get the medicine at municipal and private clinics for free.

Keskar said, “People who have walked through rainwater must immediately wash their feet with clean water and visit a doctor if they were exposed to it for more than 30 minutes.”