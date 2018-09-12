Lalbaugcha Raja joins Mumbai’s eco-friendly mandals this Ganeshotsav

Mumbai’s famous Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal has turned eco-friendly this year. The popular mandal’s theme is save the environment and the decoration is of papier mache.

Art director Nitin Desai has added virtual reality to the décor as an element for the first time. Santosh Kambli, the murtikar (artist), has made the idol without prabhavali and sihasan (backdrop and on a throne) - a first in 30 years.

Speaking about the idol, Kambli said it was difficult to make the idol which was sitting on a stone because “Raja is meant to be on a throne”.

“Our aim this year was to highlight conservation of forest and environment. I can proudly say that in 85 years of history of our mandal, this year is going to be historic when it comes to theme,” said Balasaheb Kamble, president, Lalbaugcharaja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal.

Meanwhile, one of the richest mandals in the city - the Goud Saraswat Brahmin Seva Mandal at King’s Circle - opened the doors to devotees on Tuesday evening. The mandal has been getting the Ganesh idol made of shadu clay ever since its inception

“The total insurance this year is Rs264.75 crore, which includes public liability of Rs20 crore and personal accident of Rs224.40 crore. This is for the fifth year in the row, when we have allowed devotees to book puja online,” said Satish Nayak, trustee, GSB Seva Mandal.

First Published: Sep 12, 2018 10:52 IST