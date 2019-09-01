Laser show at Borivli park to depict life of Vajpayee, Nehru

mumbai

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 00:04 IST

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) improvement committee on Saturday sanctioned a proposal for a laser show depicting the lives of political leaders at a recently-constructed park in Borivli.

While the original proposal was to showcase the life of the late former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, other leaders such as Jawaharlal Nehru, Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Bal Thackeray were included following opposition from some corporators.

The committee received a proposal seeking to lease out the park land to a trust to conduct the laser show. However, the meeting saw heated discussion, with corporators from parties other than the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanding that other leaders be included as well. The proposal will now be tabled in the general body meeting for final approval.

Congress corporator Ashraf Azmi said, “Since this is a one-of-a-kind park, the laser shows should showcase the life journey of great political leaders that this country has seen. Also, the entry fees should not be too high so more people can visit it.” The proposed entry fees range from ₹5 to ₹12. There will be a slot reserved for school children, who will get free entry.

The laser park, as it is commonly known, has been built by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada) and the plot leased out to the Charkop Cultural and Sports Foundation for 30 years.

First Published: Sep 01, 2019 00:04 IST