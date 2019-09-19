Law student arrested for stalking his classmate

mumbai

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 00:25 IST

The Marine Drive police recently arrested a 21-year-old law student for allegedly harassing and stalking another student. The accused, Himalay Devkate, is a native of Nagpur and resides in Jogeshwari (East).

According to police, the accused and the victim, 20, knew each other for a year. In June, he proposed marriage to her but the woman refused. Following this, the accused called up the woman’s relatives and told them they were having an affair and had sexual relations. He also put up objectionable posts about her on social media, said police.

On September 11, Devkate showed up outside the victim’s hostel and asked her to come out. When she refused, he threatened to share private photographs of her on the college students’ social media groups. The woman then called up the police. The accused was arrested under sections 354 D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code the same day and granted bail the next day.

