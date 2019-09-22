Lecturer helps police nab youth for flashing

mumbai

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 23:46 IST

An alert lecturer enabled the Juhu police to arrest a man who was flashing outside a college in Vile Parle, after she took a photo of the accused and posted it to the Mumbai Police on Twitter.

According to the police, the incident took place around 11.45am on Saturday.

As soon as the complainant got out of the college building, she saw the accused, identified as Ganesh Devendra, 21, a resident of Nehru Nagar.

As per the complainant, Devendra looked at her and lowered his pants. He then made obscene gestures with his hand. “When I went to confront him, he pulled up his pants and started acting as if he was looking at his phone,” the complainant told the police, adding that she then took his photo. After she tweeted the details, a woman sub-inspector went to the lecturer’s college and recorded her statement. An FIR was registered under relevant sections of the IPC and the accused was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

First Published: Sep 22, 2019 23:46 IST