‘Life is over’: Last text of Mumbai businessman who shot himself in his car

“My life is over” was the last phone message 40-year-old Ashwin Lalit Jain, a gold businessman, sent to his friends before allegedly shooting himself inside his Maruti Wagon-R car at Sai Baba Marg in Parel on Friday.

According to the police, a local resident found Jain’s body in a pool of blood in the back seat and a revolver in his right hand around 1.30 pm, following which he informed the Kalachowki police.

The police have registered a case of accidental death.

“We think Jain shot himself on the right temple. It looks like the body was found around 12 hours after he shot himself,” said a police officer. The revolver Jain used was a licenced weapon that belongs to his father, added the officer. According to officers, Jain’s wife and other family members said he could have taken the extreme step as he was in debt.

The police said that Jain, a resident of Khatau building in Parel, left his home on Thursday afternoon. When he did not return by night, his father, Lalit, also a gold businessman approached the Kalachowki police around 10pm and filed a missing person’s complaint.

According to the complaint, Jain left at 2pm and his mobile phone was switched off. He had also left his gold ornaments and other valuables at home.

A friend of Jain, who was at his residence on Friday evening, said, “We have a WhatsApp group of school friends, created about three months ago. Since Thursday there were messages posted in the group about Ashwin missing from his home. We thought he would return, but I was shocked when I saw the message about Ashwin having shot himself.”

A forensic team and the police have collected evidence from the spot, which was on the lane near Jain’s home. The body was sent to Sir JJ Hospital for post-mortem.

First Published: Nov 24, 2018 00:04 IST