e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 25, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Local train services on Thane-Vashi, Nerul-Thane route suspended

Local train services on Thane-Vashi, Nerul-Thane route suspended

The local train services were suspended at 10.05am owing to the entanglement of overhead wires at Koparkhairane railway station, and are yet to be restored

mumbai Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 12:34 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Representational photo.
Representational photo.(Praful Gangurde)
         

Local train services on Central Railway’s trans-harbour route between Thane and Vashi and Nerul and Thane railway stations were suspended on Friday morning owing to the entanglement of overhead wires at Koparkhairane railway station.

The local train services were suspended at 10.05am and are yet to be restored.

“The traffic from Vashi to Thane and Nerul to Thane has been suspended. All efforts are being made to restore traffic as soon as possible.” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, Central Railways.

Another official said that the disruption will probably not cause hardship to commuters as it is a public holiday on account of Christmas.

tags
top news
PM Modi releases Rs18,000 crore as part of PM-Kisan scheme, addresses farmers across states
PM Modi releases Rs18,000 crore as part of PM-Kisan scheme, addresses farmers across states
Apologise, Afghanistan tells China after busting its espionage cell in Kabul
Apologise, Afghanistan tells China after busting its espionage cell in Kabul
‘Do they take your land too?’ PM Modi’s veiled dig at farmers’ protest
‘Do they take your land too?’ PM Modi’s veiled dig at farmers’ protest
India announce playing XI for 2nd Test, Gill & Siraj to make debuts
India announce playing XI for 2nd Test, Gill & Siraj to make debuts
Don’t fall prey to unauthorised mobile apps, cautions RBI
Don’t fall prey to unauthorised mobile apps, cautions RBI
Filming at centrally protected monuments free until August 15
Filming at centrally protected monuments free until August 15
7 US lawmakers write to Mike Pompeo on farmers’ protest in India
7 US lawmakers write to Mike Pompeo on farmers’ protest in India
PM Modi, President pay tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on 96th birth anniversary
PM Modi, President pay tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on 96th birth anniversary
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In