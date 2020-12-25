Local train services on Thane-Vashi, Nerul-Thane route suspended

mumbai

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 12:34 IST

Local train services on Central Railway’s trans-harbour route between Thane and Vashi and Nerul and Thane railway stations were suspended on Friday morning owing to the entanglement of overhead wires at Koparkhairane railway station.

The local train services were suspended at 10.05am and are yet to be restored.

“The traffic from Vashi to Thane and Nerul to Thane has been suspended. All efforts are being made to restore traffic as soon as possible.” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, Central Railways.

Another official said that the disruption will probably not cause hardship to commuters as it is a public holiday on account of Christmas.