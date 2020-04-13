Local train services unlikely to resume on Tuesday

mumbai

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 20:54 IST

As the 21 days lockdown owing to the spread of coronavirus will end on Tuesday, both the Central and Western Railway have stated train services are not likely to resume.

“Train services will not resume in the city. Local train services could resume after April 30 if there is reduction in cases. Discussion with railway ministry reveals that it will not be advisable to commence local train operations.” said a Western Railway official. Earlier, the railway ministry was looking into categorisation of areas in the country as red, yellow and green zones. Restrictive train movements were being planned in yellow and green zones with less number of cases.