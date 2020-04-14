Lockdown: Local trains suspended till May 3

mumbai

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 21:02 IST

Local train services in the city will remain suspended till May 3. The extension of cancellation in train services was issued by the railway ministry an hour after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation on Tuesday. “It has been decided that the cancellation of all passenger train services on Indian railways, that is express, passenger trains; suburban trains and trains of metro railway, Kolkata shall be extended till 3rd May 2020.” mentions the circular. The circular however states that train services may resume after evaluating the coronavirus situation. “Resumption of train services as may be warranted in consideration of public safety, keeping in view the emergent situation, shall be announced in due course.” states the circular

Local train service that will remain suspended for a total of 42 days is the longest in recent times. Train services were earlier suspended for 72 hours during floods of 26 July in 2005. Local train operations were delayed but train services did not stop after the 26/11 attacks in the city. The train services were also operational during the 1992 Mumbai riots.

Passenger associations have stated the extension of cancellation is the need of the hour. “Earlier when local train services were operating for essential workers, but people misused it. Social distancing is very crucial right now and local trains can become easy carriers of the virus. The government should focus on providing better road transport during the lockdown,” said Subhash Gupta, president, Rail Yatri Parishad.