Lockdown: Residents irked as police bar them from walk on premises

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 22:58 IST

Many residents of housing societies in the city are irked after having witnessed instances of police barring them from taking a walk inside society premises.

Recently, the police barged inside Gundecha Gardens at Lalbuag, Ashok Towers in Parel and had warned the residents. “We take adequate care while exercising and maintain adequate distance. We need some activity and cannot sit throughout the day at home,” said Anil Parmar, Parel resident, who walks for an hour with his wife. Parmar says that such an order is bad, especially for patients of various disorders like diabetes for whom walking and exercises are a must.

The city, as well as suburban city collectorates, had issued orders soon after the nationwide lockdown was announced, asking housing societies to enforce stringent social distancing measures. The orders said that congregation at the society gardens or common areas should be barred, sanitisers must be kept at the entrance of the buildings, essential goods supply must be regulated and vendors must drop the goods at society entrances etc.

Sharmila Ganesh, a resident of Mulund said, “Why should police interfere within society premises.

As long as one is taking a walk by herself or with a family member maintaining social distance, there should not be a problem.”

Well-known diabetologist Dr Pradeep Gadge agrees that walking and exercises are must for diabetes patient but said that the current situation is extraordinary. “The Covid-19 threat is more fatal than diabetes and hence it might be best to do walking inside their home for some days,” said Gadge.

City collector Rajiv Nivatkar said, “We have asked people to not step out of the premises unless it is an emergency. Our order also lays down that congregation of members must not be allowed at gardens, common areas etc. The rest like whether taking a walk is to be barred within the premises is to be decided by the residents themselves.”

He added, “Housing societies can make their own rules based on consensus considering the wellbeing of the community. If there are a few members who are causing trouble by not following social distancing measures then the society office bearers should make a complaint to the deputy registrar.”

Another official from the suburban collectorate said that the problem arises when societies are not well aligned and there are differences between the members. He also added that not all societies have implemented social distancing norms properly.

“Despite several warnings, the residents continue their outdoor activities and we don’t have adequate powers to enforce this,” said Dhaval Shah, chairman, Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizens Association. He quoted a recent incident where a resident bashed up the building secretary for disallowing maids from coming to work due to lockdown.

Mumbai Police PRO Pranay Ashok said residents should ideally not come down. “The residents can walk at home or use the stairs. They are expected to not come down,” said Ashok.