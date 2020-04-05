Lockdown violations continue: 22, 212 FIRs filed across Maharashtra

mumbai

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 22:30 IST

The Maharashtra Police, till Sunday, registered 22,212 FIRs against thousands of people across the state for violating the lockdown orders and seized as many as 6,765 vehicles.

On Saturday, a total of 88 FIRs were registered in Mumbai, in which a majority of 68 were for gathering in one place. In Mumbai, since March 20, a total of 976 FIRs were registered against 1,838 people. In the 976 FIRs, a majority of 518 FIRs are against people for gathering in one place and 325 against illegal use of vehicles.

Milind Bharambe, special inspector general of police (law and order), Maharashtra, said, “We have registered a total of 22,212 people for violating the lockdown orders till Sunday. Most FIRs are against people for gathering in one place. We have also lodged 719 FIRs for illegal transport violating the lockdown order and arrested 1,315 people for it. We have so far seized 6,765 vehicles being used for unnecessary reasons during the lockdown.”

The entire traffic police in Mumbai is on the streets to manage the smooth flow of essential services coming from other districts, like cylinders, vegetables, medicine, groceries etc. “We have nakabandis at several points to stop vehicles from plying unnecessarily. Also, the waiting time at traffic signals has been reduced for facilitating the smooth flow of vehicles used for essential services,” said Pravin Padwal, additional commissioner of traffic police.

The Mumbai Police on Sunday received several tweets complaining about people playing cricket and gathering in one place. Rest of the tweets were for medical emergencies. Pranaya Ashok, deputy commissioner of police (ops) and spokesperson for Mumbai Police said, “We receive 7,000 calls on 100 number. Most had queries relates to lockdown and other complaints about crowding. Same issues and queries are received on Twitter. We have asked the local police to take appropriate action on those defying the lockdown.”

When asked if there are any more cases of police assault and any cases of police testing positive for Covid-19 were reported on Sunday, Ashok replied in the negative. However, he added that State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) and local arms may be used at 200 odd containment zones in the city.

Divakar Shelke, senior police inspector, Dadar police station said, “Our team is deployed at Worli Koliwada and Adarsh Nagar’s entry and exit points. Daily one or two suspected patients for Covid-19 are being found. We are following the lockdown order and are making regular announcements using recorded messages.”

Dayanand Bangar, a senior inspector of Oshiwara police station, said, “There are two containment zones in my jurisdiction where we have deployed a total of four police constables round the clock.”

FIRs registered for hate speech

On the other hand, a lot of hate messages, rumours and misinformation is being spread regarding coronavirus on social media platforms.

Home minister Anil Deshmukh and chief minister Udhav Thackeray have warned to take strict action against those involved. “We have registered a total of 20 odd FIRs in Maharashtra and arrested 11 people in past few days for making hate speeches and communal posts on social media platforms. Our operation is on and more are likely to be arrested. We are monitoring all social media platforms and warn people to refrain from indulging in such activities. In all 85 FIRs have been lodged till today across the state for spreading misinformation, rumours and hate speech regarding Covid-19. Many fraudulent links on PM cares relief fund are being circulated on social media. We are taking action against them,” said Balsing Rajput, SP, Maharashtra cyber-crime.

(Inputs from Faisal Tandel, Suraj Ojha)