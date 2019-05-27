Lok Sabha polls: With 2 lakh margin in 16 seats, BJP-Sena wins got bigger, better

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena alliance’s near sweep in the Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra was not only in the number of seats but also in their lead margins over their opponents.

The BJP-Sena maintained their seat tally of 2014 polls by winning 41 out of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in the polls held this year. However, the data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI) shows that in 16 of these seats, the saffron allies won with a margin of more than two lakh votes. This includes 9 urban seats — 5 in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and 4 others made up of Pune, Maval, Nashik and Nagpur.

In MMR, the saffron allies scored big in Mumbai North, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North West, Thane and Kalyan.

The 7 rural constituencies where the BJP-Sena candidates won with a victory margin of more than two lakh are Akola, Dhule, Jalna, Latur, Raver, Jalgaon and Ahmednagar.

The rise in the winning margins ranges from 8,859 votes (Pune constituency, where the BJP’s margin was 3,15,769 in 2014 as opposed to 3,24,628 in 2019) to 1,26,017 votes (Jalna constituency, where the BJP’s margin was 2,06,798 in 2014 as opposed to 3,32,815 in 2019)

Out of these 16 seats, the BJP won 12 seats while the Sena won the remaining 4 seats.

With Assembly polls slated in October, these victory leads add to the Opposition’s troubles. The Congress-NCP opposition won only 5 seats in the 2019 polls.

The Congress managed a win in 1 seat while the NCP maintained its hold over 4 seats. An independent candidate backed by the NCP also won, in Amravati. To add to the opposition’s woes, the defeat margin of Opposition candidates has also increased, barring two seats — Mumbai North East and Nagpur. The rise in the defeat margin ranges from 8,859 votes (in Pune constituency) to 1,30,846 lakh votes (in Thane constituency).

Political analyst Abhay Deshpande said, “In urban areas, the narrative set up by Prime Minister Narendra Modi got more support and the aspirational class fully supported him because they didn’t see any credible alternative to him. In contrast, in the rural areas, there was a lot of unrest against the government considering drought and many other issues. But here, the Opposition parties failed to convert that unrest into votes and the poll results indicate the same.’’

Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan blamed the Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) for the opposition’s poor performance in the polls.

“While looking at the winning margin of BJP-Sena candidates, you should also look at the number of votes secured by VBA candidates in the Lok Sabha elections. Now by declaring to contest all 288 Assembly seats, it has become very clear that Prakash Ambedkar wants to divide opposition votes,” said Chavan.

